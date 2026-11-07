General Electric Aktie

General Electric ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033

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07.11.2026 02:55:02

GE Vernova vs. Vistra: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) both play critical roles in powering the global economy. As energy demand rises, choosing between these two leaders requires a close look at their different business models.

GE Vernova focuses on the technology and equipment required to generate and move electricity worldwide. In contrast, Vistra is a major power producer and retail provider serving millions of customers in the United States. While both benefit from the growing energy needs of data centers, they offer distinct risk and reward profiles for investors.

GE Vernova builds and services the equipment that makes electricity possible, ranging from gas and wind turbines to nuclear reactor technology. The company serves major global utilities and hyperscalers, maintaining an installed base that generates roughly 25% of the world's electricity. It also collaborates with Hitachi (OTC:HTHIF) on the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet future energy needs through nuclear power.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

GE Vernova 695,00 0,81% GE Vernova
General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 65 875,00 -6,23% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs 7 275,00 -5,83% Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs

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