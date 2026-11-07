General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
07.11.2026 02:55:02
GE Vernova vs. Vistra: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) both play critical roles in powering the global economy. As energy demand rises, choosing between these two leaders requires a close look at their different business models.
GE Vernova focuses on the technology and equipment required to generate and move electricity worldwide. In contrast, Vistra is a major power producer and retail provider serving millions of customers in the United States. While both benefit from the growing energy needs of data centers, they offer distinct risk and reward profiles for investors.
GE Vernova builds and services the equipment that makes electricity possible, ranging from gas and wind turbines to nuclear reactor technology. The company serves major global utilities and hyperscalers, maintaining an installed base that generates roughly 25% of the world's electricity. It also collaborates with Hitachi (OTC:HTHIF) on the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet future energy needs through nuclear power.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.
|
20.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Triebwerksbauer GE erwartet 2026 noch mehr Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
|
29.06.26
|Comcast’s Hollywood break-up marks its GE moment (Financial Times)
Analysen zu General Electric Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|695,00
|0,81%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|65 875,00
|-6,23%
|Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs
|7 275,00
|-5,83%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.