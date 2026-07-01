GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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01.07.2026 19:00:00
GE Vernova Was Red Hot in the First Six Months of 2026. Can It Keep the Momentum Going in the Second Half?
The stock of GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is up almost 60% in 2026 as of this writing. The capital investment boom in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers has proved stronger than the market expected going into the year, and the benefits are immediately visible in the company's guidance and backlog growth. Still, can the good run continue in 2026?Ultimately, the answer comes down to ongoing market conditions for investment in AI data centers (GE Vernova makes gas turbines that power them and electrification equipment essential to their operation), growth in its equipment backlog, and something called slot reservation agreements (SRAs). These events are key to the investment case for the stock and help differentiate the company from many other AI-related stocks.First, despite being known as an equipment company, GE Vernova generates the bulk of its profit from services. The company sells gas turbines (and wind turbines) that come with long-term service agreements attached, which generally run for 5 to 25 years and "generally include maintenance associated with major outage events," according to the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. So the company locks in long-term services revenue as equipment deliveries grow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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