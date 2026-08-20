General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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20.08.2026 23:05:00
GE Vernova's AI Data Center Orders Just Doubled All of 2025 in 1 Half-Year. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
It's no secret that the rapid proliferation of AI data centers has been a boon for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV). As management highlighted during last month's earnings conference call, the second quarter's $2.7 billion worth of data center power equipment orders brings its year-to-date data center orders up to $5 billion, more than doubling all of last year's data center-related revenue.Look for similar growth ahead as well. The company's total backlog now stands at $176 billion, up from just $150 billion as of the end of 2025, despite doing over $20 billion worth of business in the meantime. The stock has reflected this growth too. GE Vernova shares are up 57% year to date, and are higher to the tune of 450% for the past two years... when the AI data center industry took a keener interest in meeting its own electricity needs with on-site power plants.The question is, does this big move mean there's no upside left to reap?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|70 425,00
|-4,86%
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