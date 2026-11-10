General Electric Aktie

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WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033

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11.11.2026 00:30:00

GE Vernova's Backlog Hit $197 Billion and the Stock Fell Anyway. Here's What a $10,000 Investment Could Be Worth by 2030.

Power, electrification, and wind turbine company GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) backlog recently increased to $197 billion at the end of the third quarter. Furthermore, it's now highly likely to be beyond the $200 billion figure that CEO Scott Strazik believes is a "humble milestone" on the way to long-term growth. That growth will be driven by services revenue from its rapidly growing installed base of gas turbines (power segment) and electrical equipment (electrification segment) and services sales. Here's a look at what an investment in the stock could be worth in a few years.

2030 may seem a bit far out, but the reality is GE Vernova's backlog makes its revenue relatively predictable. For reference, the midpoint of management's 2026 revenue guidance is $47 billion, or less than a quarter of the current backlog.

In the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, GE Vernova reported that 97% of its equipment backlog, or remaining performance obligations (RPO), of $104 billion is expected to be recognized within five years, as is 54% of its $92.6 billion in services RPO. Adding these figures together gives a figure of $150 billion by the third quarter of 2031. However, that's only part of the story, because GE Vernova will also generate revenue from new orders signed during the period in question (about a third of its equipment RPO is recognized within a year).

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General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 67 625,00 2,66% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 795,00 -1,36% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

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