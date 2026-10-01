GE Vernova's CEO Just Delivered Great News to Shareholders

GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) CEO, Scott Strazik, recently gave a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference, and his remarks were bullish on the stock and the company's future prospects. It was a series of subtly positive comments on the business that fell short of a guidance hike, but gave investors plenty of reason to raise earnings expectations. Here's why.

For reference, GE Vernova operates out of three segments: power (mainly gas turbine equipment and services), responsible for $2.9 billion in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2025; electrification (mainly electrical grid solutions), responsible for $1.4 billion in EBITDA in 2025; and finally wind (mainly onshore wind turbines), which lost $598 million in EBITDA in 2025.

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