General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
01.10.2026 08:05:00
GE Vernova's CEO Just Delivered Great News to Shareholders
GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) CEO, Scott Strazik, recently gave a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference, and his remarks were bullish on the stock and the company's future prospects. It was a series of subtly positive comments on the business that fell short of a guidance hike, but gave investors plenty of reason to raise earnings expectations. Here's why.
For reference, GE Vernova operates out of three segments: power (mainly gas turbine equipment and services), responsible for $2.9 billion in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2025; electrification (mainly electrical grid solutions), responsible for $1.4 billion in EBITDA in 2025; and finally wind (mainly onshore wind turbines), which lost $598 million in EBITDA in 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.
|
29.06.26
|Comcast’s Hollywood break-up marks its GE moment (Financial Times)
|
21.04.26
|Triebwerksbauer GE legt überraschend stark zu - Aktie gewinnt (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu General Electric Co.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow stabil -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.