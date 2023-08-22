|
22.08.2023 16:00:00
GE Vernova’s Digital Business Signs Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Help Manufacturers and Utilities Accelerate Digital Transformation Using Cloud-Based Proficy® Software Solutions
Proficy® software and OT data on AWS are designed to help reduce costs and maintenance, speed deployments, and allow enterprise-wide optimizationAgreement provides structure to help industrial companies balance the needs of the plant floor with enterprise IT strategies and the advantages ofWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei General Electric Co. (GE)
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!