General Electric Aktie

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WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033

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11.11.2026 12:15:00

GE Vernova's Orders Jumped 96%. The Number Hiding Underneath Is Electrification's 9% Decline.

GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) third-quarter 2026 sales rose 27%, and its earnings rose 193% year over year. It is hard to complain about that performance, but the quarter wasn't all good news. For example, while orders rose 96% across the company, its electrification division saw orders fall by 9%. Don't get too worked up about it; there's a reason, and, in the end, it probably isn't a big deal. Here's why.

GE Vernova makes the turbines that generate electricity. The build-out of AI data centers currently taking place has dramatically increased electricity demand. And, in turn, that has increased the demand for the turbines that GE Vernova makes. At this point, the company's backlog is up to a massive $197 billion. That suggests this industrial giant has plenty of room for growth ahead, even if new order growth slows down.

Image source: Getty Images.

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General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 71 200,00 5,29% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

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