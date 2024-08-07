GEA Group Q2 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 1.6% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported that its second quarter profit increased to 98.8 million euros from 97.8 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.59 euros compared to 0.57 euros. EBITDA before restructuring expenses improved by 4.7 percent to 200.6 million euros. EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses grew significantly to 15.2 percent from 14.3 percent. EBIT before restructuring expenses increased to 151.1 million euros from 147.4 million euros. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses was 0.66 euros compared to 0.62 euros.

Second quarter order intake was 1.29 billion euros, down 6.7%. Order intake was down 3.5 percent in organic terms. Revenue was at 1.32 billion euros, down 1.4%. On an organic basis, revenue grew by 1.6 percent.

For fiscal 2024, GEA now expects EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses in range of 14.9 to 15.2 percent, revised from prior guidance of 14.5 to 14.8 percent. The outlook for organic revenue growth remains unchanged at between 2.0 and 4.0 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.