|
02.09.2022 10:15:42
GEA Invests EUR 70 Mln To Construct Pharma Technology Center For Freeze Dryers In Germany
(RTTNews) - German food and beverages company GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) Friday said it is investing 70 million euros to construct a new pharmaceutical technology center for freeze dryers in Germany.
The new center in Elsdorf in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is scheduled for completion by 2024.
It is expected to stimulate better innovation opportunities and further growth in the freeze-drying pharmaceuticals market. The company said the process is essential to manufacturing a wide variety of injectable pharmaceutical products, such as vaccines.
The company said the current plant in North Rhine-Westphalia has reached its capacity limit, and all areas, from development through design and production to assembly and services will relocate to the new site. Construction will get underway in 2023. All of the approximately 250 employees will relocate to the new nearby plant.
Following the construction of the first newly designed site in Koszalin, Poland, which started production this year, the second "GEA Factory of the Future" is being built in Elsdorf.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.