GEA Q2 Profit, Orders Jump; Keeps Recently Revised FY26 View; To Begin Upto €250 Mln Buyback In Aug.

(RTTNews) - GEA Group AG (GEAGY.PK, GEAGF.PK, G1AG.DE), a German engineering company, reported Monday higher profit, revenues and orders in its second quarter. The company further maintained fiscal 2026 outlook, which was raised at the end of July citing the strong operating performance.

GEA added that at the beginning of August, the Executive Board approved a new share buyback program with a total volume of up to 500 million euros. The first tranche of up to 250 million euros will commence in August 2026.

In the second quarter, profit increased 13.8 percent to 121.8 million euros from 107.0 million euros last year. Earnings per share increased to 0.75 euro from prior year's 0.66 euro.

Earnings per share before restructuring expenses were 0.79 euro, compared to 0.69 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 15.6 percent year-over-year to 250.6 million, and corresponding EBITDA margin improved significantly to 17.4 percent from 16.5 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue grew 10 percent to 1.442 billion euros from last year's 1.312 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 11.0 percent.

The company said all four divisions meaningfully contributed to revenue growth, mainly service business revenue that increased 8.5 percent to 570.6 million euros.

Order intake in the second quarter increased 14.2 percent to 1.495 billion euros from 1.309 billion euros last year. On an organic basis, it grew by 15.4 percent, mainly with strong demand in the customer industries dairy farming, dairy processing and food.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects organic revenue growth of 6.0 to 8.0 percent, which was raised in July end from previous view of 5.0 to 7.0 percent. The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is expected to be between 17.0 and 17.4 percent, higher than previous estimate of 16.6 to 17.2 percent.

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