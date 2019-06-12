GEAR.it announces essential innovations in its PDF tool for developers, RadaeePDF SDK

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEAR.it s.r.l., developer of document management systems and mobile applications, has extended the range of products based on the RadaeePDF tool, releasing a version that is compatible with Windows 10 desktop operating systems and Windows- and Linux-based server systems.

The tool, renowned since 2012 for its reliability and speed on Android and iOS operating systems, introduces new functions which are useful for developers and businesses in the creation, management and conversion of PDF and PDF/A files.

The functions of RadaeePDF for mobile and RadaeePDF for server include: text extraction, application and management of graphic, text, link and rich-media annotations, management and creation of form fields, manipulation, copying, removal of pages in one or more PDFs, manipulation of tables of contents and bookmarks, conversion of PDF pages into raster images, conversion of annotations in PDFs into raster images.

Only for the Android and iOS mobile version and the Windows desktop version, the following functions are available: interactive rendering, support to touch screen gestures (pinch to zoom, fling, double tap, etc.), visual interaction with annotations and with form fields.

The SDK is available for free from RadaeePDF.com and includes complete trial licenses.

By early Q3 2019, the roadmap of new RadaeePDF functions will see the release of notable new functions: reading and complete viewing of the Microsoft® DOCX format, conversion of the DOCX format to PDF/A-2, conversion of PDF files to HTML5, useful for the distribution of PDF documents directly from corporate WebServers, TAG extraction and creation, PDF/A compliance checker.

All the new functions are available for free as a technology preview for Android and Linux platforms from RadaeePDF.com.

Dario Finardi, sales and new product manager at GEAR.it, states, "The market revolving around the PDF format has been growing constantly for almost two decades. Businesses and governmental bodies around the world are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits deriving from the full and correct use of this technology. We have worked hard on the new set of functions and both those ready for use and those which are in an advanced state of development make the RadaeePDF tool increasingly flexible and attractive for corporate uses. In addition to viewing only on clients and workstations, we can now also support server-side automatic processing in a powerful, flexible manner."

About GEAR.it srl

GEAR.it (http://www.gear.it) is a mobile developer and integrator based in Italy. Over the last ten years, the founders of GEAR.it have developed applications for mobile and embedded markets. During 2005, they have been the official market front-end for the leading company PalmSource. People are always looking for the best technical solutions and simple, concrete answers. RadaeePDF SDK is GEAR.it's answer to the need for PDF management on Android and iOS platforms and now Windows 10, Linux and Windows-based servers.

