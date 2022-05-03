GEARWRENCH Launches Modular Tool Sets Organized in Convenient EVA Foam Trays

SPARKS, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics often struggle with the difficult task of keeping their tool sets organized inside their storage drawers, leading to unnecessary time spent looking for the tools required to fix a repair. A well-organized tool storage system allows mechanics to quickly identify the tools needed, keeping them easy to reach and conveniently stored. GEARWRENCH has just the solution to this age-old problem—the No. 1 professional-grade hand tool brand for pros, mechanics and auto techs is excited to announce it has launched new GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Sets.

We created our new GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Sets with our customers in mind.

The new tool sets consist of multi-piece assortments of quality GEARWRENCH tools, each organized in a sturdy EVA foam tray with high-visibility size markings. The chemical- and solvent-resistant trays are designed in modular sizes to work perfectly with GEARWRENCH GSX cabinets and chests, allowing users to customize their own toolkit and storage system. The sets feature components selected to provide a complete range of specific tools, each nested in a custom laser-formed cutout that protects while keeping tools organized and accessible.

"Listening to mechanics' tool storage pain points helped us to design an ideal set with beneficial features—we created our new GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Sets with our customers in mind," GEARWRENCH Senior Product Manager Chris Coll said. "Our EVA foam tray tool sets help ensure tools are returned to their trays after use, helping mechanics to instantly locate the items needed to complete a task while also preventing tools from being misplaced or even lost."

The toolbox-ready design allows mechanics to conveniently drop the tray into tool storage drawers. The GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Sets come in 10 unique sizes and configurations from 18-piece sets all the way to 83-piece sets and will begin rolling out at the end of March 2022. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. For more information, visit apextoolgroup.com.

