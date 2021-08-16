Geberit Leverages Innovations to Achieve a Greener Future across SEA's Built Environment

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geberit Group, the European market leader in eco-friendly drainage systems, is spotlighting SuperTube, their ground-breaking innovation to create a balance between architecture and an environmentally friendly design.

Geberit SuperTube is the realization of years of experience and research, combined with intelligent design to achieve a more sustainable building, especially in Southeast Asia (SEA), where space is at a premium.

Green building activity for the high-rise market throughout Southeast Asia is expected to increase dramatically. Numerous factors such as new government regulations and environmental pressures have triggered a change in client and market demands that prioritize sustainable buildings in the SEA region.

A strong example of this is the target set by Singapore in February 2021, where the country is aiming to green 80% of its buildings by 2030 through their Singapore Green Building's Masterplan (SGBMP). With this plan, Singapore is incentivizing investors to go green not only for compliance purposes, but also commercially. Other SEA countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines have also shown similar circumstances where there is now an increased demand for greener high-rise buildings.

One of the biggest challenges in creating sustainable high-rise buildings is the use of space. A significant factor in achieving a balance between design, efficiency and sustainability lies in an efficient drainage system. Geberit SuperTube comes with a major improvement to the conventional method, allowing buildings to significantly reduce the amount of space and raw material for drainage systems.

"Living spaces, as well as commercial spaces, are in short supply and expensive both to stakeholders and our environment. With spaces at a premium, people have to be flexible and adaptable in utility and design. This is why a hydraulically-optimized draining system is a potential solution to significantly minimize the space required for high-rise projects. Geberit's SuperTube technology offers a simple, truly innovative space-saving solution for drainage systems in high-rise buildings – from the top floor down to the basement," said Geberit Managing Director, Simon Wong.

The key to Geberit's SuperTube technology is found in the flow-optimization of their pipe systems, designed in such a way so that a parallel ventilation pipe installation is no longer required. Unlike conventional drainage, SuperTube pipes do not require a slope/gradient on their horizontal piping system. These features combined result in significantly less piping, which means saving on building materials and space. Fundamentally, the Geberit SuperTube creates more usable living space by increasing net floor area and a room's height, which benefits all parties involved in a high-rise building project from a commercial standpoint.

From a sustainability perspective, implementing Geberit SuperTube technology in high-rise building projects allows buildings to adhere to the increasing sustainability demands placed by governments and the market and the environment itself. By using less raw materials, recyclable plastics (HDPE) and more straightforward installation processes, projects implementing the SuperTube system provides savings while ticking the sustainability box.

