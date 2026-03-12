Geberit Posts Nearly Flat Profit In FY25, Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, reported Thursday nearly flat profit in fiscal 2025 amid sales growth.

The company noted that sales and sales volumes increased significantly despite challenging conditions in the building construction industry in Europe.

In the full year, net income reached 598 million Swiss francs, a slight growth of 0.1% from last year. Earnings per share improved 0.5% from last year to 18.15 francs, reflecting the positive effects of the share buyback programme.

Adjusted net income was 617 million francs.

EBITDA amounted to 931 million francs, corresponding to an increase of 2.0%. The EBITDA margin was at 29.4%, slightly below the previous year's level of 29.6%.

Net sales increased 2.5% year-over-year to 3.16 billion francs. Adjusted for negative currency effects, the increase came to 4.8%.

