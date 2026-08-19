Geberit Q2 Profit Rises, EBITDA Margin Down; Sees Flat Margin, Higher Sales In FY26

(RTTNews) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, reported Wednesday higher profit in its second quarter as net sales increased on higher volumes, while EBITDA margin was lower than last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects EBITDA margin around the prior-year level and growth in net sales in local currencies of 5 percent to 6 percent.

In the second quarter, net income grew 11 percent to 167.8 million Swiss francs from last year's 151.2 million francs. Earnings per share climbed 12.3 percent to 5.13 francs from 4.57 francs last year.

Operating profit or EBIT was 206.3 million francs, up 5.5 percent from 195.5 million francs a year ago.

EBITDA grew 3.9 percent to 246.1 million francs from 236.9 million francs last year. EBITDA margin, meanwhile, dropped to 29.4 percent from prior year's 30.1 percent.

Net sales increased 6.6 percent to 838.0 million francs from 786.5 million francs in the prior year.

Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased 8.8 percent.

Average growth over the last nine quarters amounted to 5 percent, almost entirely due to higher volumes, despite the very challenging market environment.

Regarding the outlook, the company said the EBITDA margin in the second half of the year is always lower than in the first half due to seasonal factors.

For the rest of fiscal 2026, the company aims to further expand its market position through targeted strategic initiatives, given the improvement in the market environment.

The initiatives include growth through established products and the new products launched in 2026 and previous years; investments in IT, digitalisation and artificial intelligence; new marketing activities aimed at end customers, architects and designers; and the expansion and renewal of logistics capacities.

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