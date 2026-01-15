Geberit Q4 Net Sales Rise; Updates FY25 Margin View

(RTTNews) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, reported Thursday higher sales in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, significantly above market development.

Net sales in the fourth quarter reached 715 million Swiss francs, an increase of 4.4 percent from the previous year. Adjusted for currency effects, sales grew 6.4 percent.

In fiscal 2025, net sales increased 2.5 percent year-over-year to 3.16 billion francs. Adjusted for negative currency effects, sales grew 4.8 percent, driven by strong volume growth as a result of the continuing development of newly introduced products and growth in most European countries/regions.

Further, the company expects operating margins to be slightly below the previous year's level amid the continuing challenging market environment and against the backdrop of negative currency developments.

EBITDA margin is now projected to be slightly below 29.5 percent for full-year 2025.

The company previously expected annual net sales growth in local currencies of around 4.5 percent and an EBITDA margin of around 29 percent.

The company noted that in margin, the positive impact of volume growth and the slightly lower direct material costs will be offset by wage inflation, higher energy prices, growth initiatives in selected developing markets and various digitalisation and IT projects.

Geberit is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and fiscal 2025 results on March 12.