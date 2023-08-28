Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Gebhard Giselbrecht becomes new CEO of Bellevue Group



28-Aug-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SWX Listing Rules

Zurich, August 28, 2023

Gebhard Giselbrecht becomes new CEO of Bellevue Group

The Board of Directors of Bellevue Group has appointed Gebhard Giselbrecht as new CEO as of January 1, 2024. He succeeds André Rüegg, who will leave the Group by mutual agreement after 15 years, eight of which as CEO. The Board of Directors and CEO André Rüegg have jointly come to the conclusion that new impulses and ideas will be beneficial for the further sustainable development of Bellevue Group. André Rüegg will ensure a professional handover to Gebhard Giselbrecht.

Gebhard Giselbrecht has extensive experience in Swiss and international asset management in the areas of strategy, sales, management/COO and the development of new business areas. During his long career in asset management at Credit Suisse, he successfully held various key positions, including Head of Client Coverage Switzerland/EMEA, COO and Head Strategy Switzerland/EMEA, Head Asset Management in Singapore, COO Asset Management Asia Pacific as well as Business Development and M&A. Prior to his career at Credit Suisse, he worked for McKinsey & Company in Munich and Zurich in the financial sector. Gebhard Giselbrecht holds a degree from the University of St. Gallen and an MBA/MBI from the Rotterdam School of Management.

André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue Group since 2016, has successfully led the Group for many years and played a key role in shaping its realignment. He succeeded in gradually expanding Bellevue Group's asset management expertise and establishing its distinctive positioning. Today, Bellevue Group's investment expertise is sought and valued internationally, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Veit de Maddalena, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group, on the CEO succession: "I am delighted that we have been able to attract Gebhard Giselbrecht, a recognised expert in national and international asset management, for Bellevue Group. With his extensive and long-standing experience, he will bring new impulses and set the course to return Bellevue Group to its growth path. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, I would like to thank André Rüegg for his great commitment. He has shaped the transformation of our Group and successfully positioned Bellevue as a pure asset manager. We wish André all the best for the future."

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Phone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group

Phone: +41 44 267 67 00, mhu@bellevue.ch

Bellevue

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 8.1 bn at the end of June 2023.