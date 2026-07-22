Gecina Aktie

Gecina für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0BLMY / ISIN: FR0010040865

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22.07.2026 20:19:45

Gecina Reports H1 Consolidated Net Loss Despite Higher Recurrent Earnings

(RTTNews) - Gecina (GECFF) on Wednesday, reported first-half 2026 results, with recurrent profit increasing from the year-ago period, supported by higher net rental income and EBITDA, while consolidated net income turned to a loss.

Gross rental income edged down to EUR 358.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from EUR 359.9 million a year earlier. Recurrent net income increased to EUR 254.2 million from EUR 250.4 million. Consolidated net income was a loss of EUR 12.6 million, compared with a profit of EUR 301.0 million in the prior-year period.

EBITDA rose to EUR 298.1 million from EUR 294.6 million, while recurrent gross income increased to EUR 254.6 million from EUR 250.5 million.

Net rental income improved to EUR 334.8 million from EUR 330.4 million, while net financial expenses narrowed to EUR 43.5 million from EUR 44.1 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects recurrent net income of EUR 6.70-6.75 per share for the fiscal year 2026.

GECFF is currently trading at $82.00 on the OTC Markets.

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