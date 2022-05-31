|
31.05.2022 15:33:00
Geek+ announces 16th European country with successfully implemented solutions
- Geek+ has deployed its AMR technologies in major markets across the continent, reaching this milestone in under three years
- The Geek+ Europe team is expanding rapidly to support the company's growing European client base
STUTTGART, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, has now successfully deployed its smart logistics technology in 16 countries in Europe. Having recently seen the installation of a Geek+ goods-to-person solution for an e-commerce retailer, Hungary has become the latest European country to benefit from world-leading goods-to-person technology.
Since arriving in Europe in 2019, Geek+ has successfully completed automation and modernization projects with some of the continent's best-known companies. Household names such as ASDA, Leroy Merlin, and DB Schenker have all turned to Geek+ technology to upgrade their logistics and supply chain operations.
Over the course of the past three years, Geek+ Europe has grown by leaps and bounds. The company's European headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany was originally staffed by a team of three revolving around Geek+ Europe president Jackson Zhang, but is now the home base for over 120 employees. This team offers the full range of Geek+ services including, sales, engineering, solutions innovation, marketing, customer support, and implementation.
Reflecting on his experience, Zhang said: "Europe has always been a key market for Geek+ and represented a unique and exciting challenge. I'm very proud of the team we have built here and everything that they have achieved. Having successful projects in 16 countries in three years is a testament to their hard work."
Geek+ today offers a full range of warehouse solutions developed through years of research and hands-on experience. These include world-leading goods-to-person mobile robots for retail, e-commerce, and apparel logistics; parcel sorting robots used by major couriers and postal services; and high-density storage solutions for racks and pallets.
Geek+'s success has not gone unnoticed. The company's solutions have been awarded several awards in recognition of the advances in innovation that they represent. Geek+'s RoboShuttle high-density picking solution was awarded the 2021 European Product Design Award in the industrial robot category. At this year's Semaine de l'Innovation du Transport & de la Logistique (SITL) in Paris, the 8-meter tall version of RoboShuttle won over the jury and took home the Innovation Award in the Intralogistics, Robotics, and Automation category.
This week, members of the Geek+ Europe team and senior management will be at LogiMAT, where they will be presenting PopPick, a next-generation goods-to-person solution that represents the culmination of Geek+'s experience and expertise. Visit Booth D51 in Hall 7 to see the solutions and consult with Geek+ experts.
About Geek+
Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.
For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geek-announces-16th-european-country-with-successfully-implemented-solutions-301557877.html
SOURCE Geek+
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulse fehlen: ATX kaum bewegt -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Mittwoch auf die Nulllinie zurück, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen zeigt. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.