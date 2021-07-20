Geek+ Opens a Global Research and Development Center at Hong Kong Science Park

Strengthening its global R&D leadership and accelerating the evolution of smart logistics through innovation and exchange

Harnessing the center as a springboard to new markets

HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global technology leader specializing in smart logistics, is proud to announce the opening of the Global Research & Development (R&D) Center at Hong Kong Science Park. The center represents the company's dedication to developing artificial intelligence and robotics (AIR) technologies for the international logistics market as well as Hong Kong's vibrant industry.

Since its founding in 2015, Geek+ has continued to nurture and invest in the company's R&D capabilities. Today, half of Geek+ 1,500 employees are invested in R&D and the company holds over 300 patents. The center can be seen as the next step to further enhance the company's innovative strength, provide new job opportunities, and attract the next generation of AIR talent.

Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of APAC, UK, and the Americas, says: "Geek+ chose the Science Park as the location for its new R&D center as it is the beating heart of Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem, a city whose strategic location at the heart of Asia and status as a trading hub and high-skilled talent pool, is of great importance to the company's R&D efforts. We feel certain that the center will help accelerate the digital transformation of Hong Kong's dynamic logistics industry and pave the way for international markets."

Albert Wong, CEO at HKSTP, says: "We are excited to have another unicorn join the Science Park's vibrant ecosystem. The presence of Geek+ is a strong testimony to Hong Kong's competitive edge in AIR. Hong Kong has all the key attributes to lead AIR development through its top globally ranked universities and direct access to the GBA. The center will create new opportunities to fuel the next generation of technology talent and help businesses in Hong Kong, empowering the next wave of economic growth."

The center will introduce a variety of smart automation solutions for affordable, efficient, and safe logistics processes in warehousing and manufacturing. The Goods-to-person picking system uses autonomous mobile robots to organize inventory based on real-time demand and move shelves and pallets of ordered goods to picking stations, where employees will finalize the process guided by a user-friendly interface. Compared to warehouses reliant on manual operations, it improves picking accuracy and efficiency by 300%.

Building upon its well-established Goods-to-Person picking system, Geek+ now boasts a wide range of robotics solutions. Its deep product line includes the award-winning RoboShuttle™ for high-density tote/carton-picking, smart sorting robots that can adapt to various parcel sorting scenarios, and moving robots that apply SLAM navigation to follow virtual lines in complex environments, and more.

Geek+ applies advanced robotics and AI technologies to develop flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses, factories, and supply chain management. With the Global Research & Development Center, Geek+ will strengthen its role as an AMR leader and continue to develop solutions that help customers across industries transform in the intelligent era.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Comprising Science Park, InnoCentre and Industrial Estates, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem to connect stakeholders, nurture technology talents, facilitate collaboration, and catalyse innovations to deliver social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and the region.

Established in May 2001, HKSTP has been driving the development of Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several focused clusters including Electronics, Information & Communications Technology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Materials and Precision Engineering. We enable science and technology companies to nurture ideas, innovate and grow, supported by our R&D facilities, infrastructure, and market-led laboratories and technical centres with professional support services. We also offer value added services and comprehensive incubation programmes for technology start-ups to accelerate their growth.

Technology businesses benefit from our specialised services and infrastructure at Science Park for applied research and product development; enterprises can find creative design support at InnoCentre; while skill-intensive businesses are served by our three industrial estates at Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses, factories, and supply chain management.

Our R&D team brings together the brightest robotics, computer science, and AI engineers with industrial engineers that have a deep understanding of logistics, enabling us to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers. We develop tailored solutions to a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, apparel, retail, logistics, 3PL, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1000 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Singapore.

SOURCE Geek+