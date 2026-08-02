Geely Aktie
WKN: A0CACX / ISIN: KYG3777B1032
|
02.08.2026 14:45:32
Geely Auto Group July Vehicle Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Geely Automobile Holdings Limited reported total sales of 250,161 vehicles in July, marking its fifth consecutive month of both year-on-year and month-on-month growth.
Geely Auto Group said it achieved a 5% year-on-year sales increase during the month. The Geely brand contributed 197,942 units, Lynk & Co delivered 16,382 units, and Zeekr added 35,837 units. Combined new energy vehicle (NEV) sales across the three brands reached 160,165 units, representing a robust 23% increase compared with the same period last year.
The group also maintained strong momentum globally. Sales outside Mainland China in July hit a new monthly high of 106,663 vehicles. Exports surged 202% year on year, while NEV exports soared 616% to 62,604 units, accounting for 59% of total exports in July.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Geely
|
23.07.26
|Ford hopes Spain tie-up with China’s Geely will revive European business (Financial Times)
|
23.07.26
|Ford will Spanien-Werk gemeinsam mit Geely betreiben (Spiegel Online)
|
02.06.26
|Hang Seng-Papier Geely-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Geely-Aktionäre freuen (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.26
|Geely-Aktie klettert trotz schwachen Zahlen: Steht die große Trendwende bevor? (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|Geely-Aktie fester: Polestar steigert Absatz - Hoffnung durch Gebrauchtwagenboom (dpa-AFX)
|
04.02.26