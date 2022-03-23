Geely Automobile 2021 Profit, Excl. Share-based Payments, Rises; Revenue Up 10.3%

(RTTNews) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (GELYF.PK) reported fiscal 2021 profit attributable to stockholders, excluding share-based payments, of RMB 6.06 billion, up 9.4% from prior year. Gross profit margin was 17.1%, up 1.1%. Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB 4.85 billion, down 12.4% from last year.

Fiscal year revenue was RMB 101.6 billion, an increase of 10.3% from previous year. Sales were up 1% to 1.32 million units.

The company plans to distribute a dividend of HK$0.21 per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 35.3%, an increase of 5.8 percentage points from the previous year.

The company said, in 2022, it will continue to diversify profit model by introducing new electrified and fuel-efficient vehicles whilst continuing to apply feasible solutions to address ongoing global supply chain disruptions.