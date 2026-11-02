Geely Automobile Reports Total Sales Of 310,183 Vehicles In October

(RTTNews) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (0175.HK) said Sunday that its total vehicle sales came in at 310,183 units in October. Sales increased 6 percent month-on-month, the company added.

Combined New Energy Vehicle or NEV sales across the Geely Auto, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands touched 214,996 units, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

The Geely Auto brand sold 255,742 vehicles in October, an 8 percent increase from the year-ago period. Sales of its NEV models reached 153,385 units, up 18 percent year-on-year and 20 percent from last month.

Lynk & Co recorded sales of 21,958 vehicles, an increase of 19 percent from September, while sales of its NEV models stood at 18,521 units, up 9 percent from last month. Meanwhile, Zeekr delivered 32,483 vehicles during the month, a 52 percent growth from the prior-year period.

The company also recorded overseas shipments of more than 100,000 vehicles during the month of October. Exports reached 107,153 units, surging 158 percent from the year-ago period. NEV exports hit 82,565 units, accounting for 77 percent of total overseas shipments.

On the OTC Markets, GELYF ended Friday's trading at $1.8000, up $0.1200 or 7.14 percent.