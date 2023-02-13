Geely Automobile's Zeekr Raises $750 Mln In New Funding Round

(RTTNews) - Zeekr Intelligent Technology, a Chinese premium electric mobility brand owned by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (GELYF.PK, GELYY.PK), Monday said it has raised $750 million in new funding round for sustainable future development.

The second external funding comes from five investors. The company has entered into an investment deal with partners including Amnon Shashua, Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd, Yuexiu Industrial Fund, Tongshang Fund, and Xin'an Intelligent Manufacturing Fund.

The proceeds from the investment will support the continued technology research and global expansion of the Zeekr brand. Zeekr will use the funds to explore and grow a global sales network.

Zeekr, which develops proprietary technologies built around safety, sustainability, user-experience, and new mobility services, is now valued at $13 billion after the completion of its Series-A funding round.

The company said the latest funding round coincides with an accelerating electrification transition across the Geely Holding Group, which also partly owns Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars (VOLCAR B).

Zeekr has been delivering its first product, the Zeekr 001 from October 2021 and started delivery of the Zeekr 009 MPV in January 2023. In 2022, Zeekr delivered 71,941 cars, including over 10,000 units delivered in each of October, November and December.

Later this year, the company plans to launch two new models including Zeekr X, a premium urban SUV. Zeekr also plans to enter the European market over the course of 2023.