Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
24.05.2022 15:33:00
Gem Diamonds finds 129-carat diamond in Lesotho
Africa-focused Gem Diamonds (LON: GEMD) has found a 129-carat rough from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho, the miner’s first one over 100 carats mined this year.The high-quality, white diamond was recovered at the site over the weekend, Gem Diamonds said. The company, known for the recovery of large, high-quality stones in 2020, has seen output of those diamonds become less frequent in the past year.In 2021, Gem Diamonds found only six diamonds over 100 carats at Letšeng. This compares to 16 rocks of more than 100 carats discovered in 2020.The find comes as prices for small diamonds has jumped about 20% since the start of March, as cutters, polishers and traders struggle to source stones outside Russia.State-owned Alrosa (MCX: ALRS), the world’s top diamond producer by output, was hit with US sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Higher prices for lower-end stones are good news for miners, but not a game changer, experts say. While every mine is different, a general rule of thumb is that 20% of production — the best stones — account for about 80% of profits. Since acquiring Letšeng in 2006, Gem Diamonds has found more than 60 white gem quality diamonds over 100 carats each.At an average elevation of 3,100 metres (10,000 feet) above sea level, Letšeng is also one of the world’s highest diamond mines.Since acquiring Letšeng in 2006, the company has found more than 60 white gem quality diamonds over 100 carats each, with 16 of them recovered last year.At an average elevation of 3,100 metres (10,000 feet) above sea level, Letšeng is also one of the world’s highest diamond mines.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gem Diamonds LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gem Diamonds LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|0,50
|-10,71%
|Gem Diamonds LtdShs
|0,68
|-2,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.