|
04.06.2024 12:51:00
Gem Diamonds finds 172-carat stone at Letšeng
Africa-focused miner Gem Diamonds (LON: GEMD) has unearthed a 172.06 ct Type II white diamond at its prolific Letšeng mine in Lesotho, just days after another major find.The diamond, recovered on June 2nd, is the seventh greater than 100-carat precious stone recovered this year at the operation, the company said.Type IIa diamonds are the most valued and collectable precious gemstones, as they contain either very little or no nitrogen atoms in their crystal structure. The Letšeng mine is one of the world’s ten largest diamond operations by revenue. At 3,100 metres (10,000 feet) above sea level, it is also one of the world’s most elevated diamond mines.Diamond miners are going through a rough patch as US and Chinese demand for diamond jewellery continues to be weak and the popularity of cheaper laboratory grown diamonds continues to rise. In 2015, man-made diamonds had barely made an appearance as a competitor to natural diamonds. By last year, these stones accounted for more than 10% of the global diamond jewelry market, according to industry specialist Paul Zimnisky.The market values of small to medium diamond mining companies, including Canada’s Lucara (TSX: LUC), South Africa’s Petra (LON: PDL), and Gem Diamonds itself, are around $100 million or less. This is only about a third or a fourth of the price the large stones they aim to find may be worth.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gem Diamonds LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gem Diamonds LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GEM Co Ltd (A) (spons. GDR)
|11,00
|0,00%
|Gem Diamonds LtdShs
|0,15
|3,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch freundlich und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street notiert uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Mittwoch negative Vorzeichen zu sehen.