Gem Diamonds’ Letšeng mine yields 212.9-carat stone

Africa-focused miner Gem Diamonds (LON: GEMD) has found yet another big precious stone at its prolific Letšeng mine in Lesotho, the third greater than 100-carat diamond mined in September.The 212.91 carat Type II white diamond was recovered on September 19th, the company said on Monday. It is thirteenth diamond over 100-carat unearthed this year at the operation, it noted.Type IIa diamonds are the most valued and collectable precious gemstones, as they contain either very little or no nitrogen atoms in their crystal structure. The Letšeng mine, owned 70% by Gem Diamonds, is one of the world's ten largest diamond operations by revenue. At 3,100 metres (10,000 feet) above sea level, it is also one of the world's most elevated diamond mines.The operation has a track record of producing large, exceptional white diamonds, which makes it the highest-dollar-per-carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.