GemCap Funds $4.0 million Facility for a Munitions Manufacturer

SAN ANTONIO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap provided a $4.0 million facility consisting of a working capital revolver, an equipment term loan, and a mortgage for a munitions manufacturer which wholesales and retails its inventory. "This is a high-growth, high-demand industry and we're happy to assist our client's growth," says Richard Ellis, Co-President. "GemCap continues to focus on assisting small and mid-sized businesses across a diverse range of industries"

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000. Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property.

