06.04.2022 14:00:00

GemCap Funds $4.0 million Facility for a Munitions Manufacturer

SAN ANTONIO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap provided a $4.0 million facility consisting of a working capital revolver, an equipment term loan, and a mortgage for a munitions manufacturer which wholesales and retails its inventory.  "This is a high-growth, high-demand industry and we're happy to assist our client's growth," says Richard Ellis, Co-President.  "GemCap continues to focus on assisting small and mid-sized businesses across a diverse range of industries"

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000.  Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property. 

For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at ellis@gemcapsolutions.com.

www.gemcapsolutions.com 

9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230

