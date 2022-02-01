|
01.02.2022 21:38:00
GemCap Funds $6.0 million Inventory Revolver for Food Service Company
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap provided a $6.0 million working capital revolver leveraged on inventory for a specialty food service business. "We're happy to see the growth of this business and industry as Covid wanes" says Richard Ellis, Co-President. "Supporting small and mid-size business growth has always been GemCap's focus and now, more than ever, we're committed to assisting small businesses rebound!"
GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000. Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property.
For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at ellis@gemcapsolutions.com.
www.gemcapsolutions.com
9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230
SOURCE GemCap
