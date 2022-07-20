|
20.07.2022 12:51:00
Gemfields on alert as insurgent attacks creep closer to Montepuez
Africa-focused Gemfields (LON: GEM) (JSE: GML) warned on Wednesday that insurgents attacks are edging closer to its ruby mine in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province but said operations had not been halted.An Islamic State-linked insurgency broke out in October 2017 in Cabo Delgado, a coastal province rich in natural gas reserves and host to an estimated $60 billion worth of international investment in gas projects.The violence has so far left at least 3,100 dead, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), which tracks political violence around much of the world.Conflict there also has displaced nearly 856,000 people, nearly half of them children, according to UNICEF.Gemfields said the latest attack hit the Muaja village, which is about 30km by road from its Montepuez ruby mine. A previous incident last month occurred about 65km east-north-east from the operation, in which the company holds a 75% interest.“A large number of people are reportedly relocating to Nanhupo and Namanhumbir, where the mining operations are located,” Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields, said in the statement. “Given recent developments and the associated security review, operations continue with increased vigilance,” he added.Violence has also affected other miners in the region recently. In June, Australia’s Triton Minerals (ASX: TON) reported an attack on its Ancuabe graphite project site. Syrah Resources (ASX: SYR) briefly suspended logistics and staff movement at its flagship Balama graphite operation due to assaults close to its primary transport route.Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada (MRM) produced 83,990 carats of premium rubies in 2021 and has generated $827.1 million in sales since 2014.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gemfields PLC Registered Shs Assented Capita Sharemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gemfields PLC Registered Shs Assented Capita Sharemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|19,94
|3,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX letztlich freundlich -- DAX zum Handelsschluss leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.