Gemmy Industries Introduces Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion' Halloween Collection at Lowe's

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform your home into Disney's The Haunted Mansion with Gemmy's collection of indoor and outdoor Halloween decor. Come along as we take a tour of the Lowe's-exclusive collection filled with ghosts, ghouls, and happy haunts for goblins of all ages.

Transform your home into Disney's The Haunted Mansion with Gemmy's collection of Halloween decor at Lowe's.

Set the scene with a 6-ft Airblown® Inflatable Doom Buggy carrying the Hitchhiking Ghosts Gus, Ezra, and Phineas. These weary travelers sit in a black buggy emblazoned with The Haunted Mansion logo. Like all Airblown Inflatables, the Doom Buggy with Hitchhiking Ghosts lights up for nighttime visibility, self-inflates in seconds, and makes decorating a breeze.

Add to the eerie atmosphere with LightShow® Projection™ Plus Ghoulish Greetings™ + Fire & Ice™. This LED spotlight combines two technologies that project an image of The Haunted Mansion logo surrounded by flickering, purple flames. Instantly create up to a 12-ft decorative accent on indoor or outdoor surfaces, such as walls, doors, garage doors, and fences. This LightShow® Projection™ Plus spotlight comes with a convertible tripod/stake for in-ground or tabletop setup.

The Haunted Mansion logo is also available as a musical wall plaque! Finished in black with ornate details, a horned beast commands the top of this eye-catching accent that lights up blue and plays "Grim Grinning Ghosts" with sound or motion activation. At 12-in tall, it makes a ghostly surprise for unsuspecting guests.

For a supernatural effect, The Haunted Mansion collection includes two animated Madam Leota accents for a spine-tingling thrill. Madam Leota turns her head and speaks to souls from the beyond in this 14-in crystal ball. Her blue hair and skin complete the unnatural experience.

Consumers can keep the séance going with the Madame Leota Tombstone. This 2.4-ft animated resin tombstone features realistic details and a carved, animated Madame Leota, speaking with amazing synchronization technology. As she speaks in true character voice, her eyes flash blue for a creepy spectacle.

The Haunted Mansion collection (MSRP $29.98 – $139.00) is available now at select Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com beginning on 8/29.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemmy-industries-introduces-disneys-the-haunted-mansion-halloween-collection-at-lowes-301606975.html

SOURCE Gemmy Industries