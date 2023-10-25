Gemspring Capital-Backed Security 101 Acquires Advance Security Integration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of full-service commercial security solutions, announced today that it has acquired Advance Security Integration ("ASI"), one of the largest franchisees under the Security 101 brand umbrella.

Based in Southington, Connecticut, ASI's established foothold and dedication to high-quality security service in the New England market made it a clear strategic partner for Security 101. This acquisition will enhance Security 101's presence in the region and further harmonize the combined expertise of both businesses.

Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101, commented, "Jerry Brocki and the entire team at ASI have long demonstrated their dedication to excellence and the Security 101 brand. Their stellar reputation in the New England market is hard earned, well deserved and unquestioned. Under Jerry's leadership, ASI has always showcased a strong alignment with our core values and commitment to providing a world-class customer experience. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring such a great team further into the fold."

Jerry Brocki, President of Advance Security Integration, added, "Having been a franchisee for Security 101 for almost 15 years, our team has always had a deep respect for the brand and its ethos. This acquisition isn't just a combination of two companies, but a fusion of shared values and visions. We're excited for this next chapter and are confident our clients in New England will continue to receive the exceptional security service they've grown to expect, now backed by a national powerhouse."

About Security101

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.security101.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Media Contact

Alex Shakibnia, Alex@gemspring.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemspring-capital-backed-security-101-acquires-advance-security-integration-301967392.html

SOURCE Gemspring Capital