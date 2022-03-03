|
03.03.2022 15:00:00
Gemspring Capital Hires Zubin Malkani as Managing Director
WESTPORT, Conn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that Zubin Malkani has joined the team as a Managing Director.
Prior to joining Gemspring, Zubin was a Managing Director at CI Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm, where he worked for nearly a decade. While at CI Capital, Zubin led investments in the business services and consumer services sectors, and served as a board member for numerous CI Capital portfolio companies. Prior to CI Capital, Zubin was at GTCR, where he focused on middle market leveraged buyouts, and began his career at Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he advised clients on mergers, acquisitions, and corporate finance transactions.
Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring Capital, commented: "We are excited to welcome Zubin to our growing team. His extensive experience and deep network of relationships further enhance our transaction execution and value creation capabilities."
Contact:
Jack Tucker
jack@gemspring.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemspring-capital-hires-zubin-malkani-as-managing-director-301494132.html
SOURCE Gemspring Capital
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.