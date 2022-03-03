Gemspring Capital Hires Zubin Malkani as Managing Director

WESTPORT, Conn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that Zubin Malkani has joined the team as a Managing Director.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Zubin was a Managing Director at CI Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm, where he worked for nearly a decade. While at CI Capital, Zubin led investments in the business services and consumer services sectors, and served as a board member for numerous CI Capital portfolio companies. Prior to CI Capital, Zubin was at GTCR, where he focused on middle market leveraged buyouts, and began his career at Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he advised clients on mergers, acquisitions, and corporate finance transactions.

Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring Capital, commented: "We are excited to welcome Zubin to our growing team. His extensive experience and deep network of relationships further enhance our transaction execution and value creation capabilities."

Contact:

Jack Tucker

jack@gemspring.com

