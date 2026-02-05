Gen Digital Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $192 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $394 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.8% to $1.240 billion from $986 million last year.

Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $192 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $1.240 Bln vs. $986 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.64 To $ 0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.24 B To $ 1.26 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.54 To $ 2.56 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.955 B To $ 4.975 B