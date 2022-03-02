Gen.G Celebrates International Women's Month, raising money for 1000 Dreams Fund and Do Good Fund: Ukraine Aid

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G launches their annual International Women's Month celebrations starting March 3. Kicking off Women's Month will be the "WORKshop - Women in Music and Gaming" livestream featuring 88Rising music artist Ylona Garcia (recently featured in VALORANT agent Neon's theme song), 88Rising music artist Stephanie Poetri, and VALORANT voice actress Shannon Williams (Gen.G Content Creator). Together, these women will discuss their careers and experiences as both musicians and gamers, providing insight behind the lens.

"It's now our third year of Gen.G's Women's Month initiatives, and I am so excited to start off with a group of such powerful creators," said Gina Chung Lee, CMO of Gen.G. "This year, it's especially meaningful for us to use our platform to raise money for the Do Good Fund: Ukraine Aid as well as the 1000 Dreams Fund: BroadcastHER initiative, a charity built to educate and power women gamers."

Throughout the month, fans will see support for these charities coming from their favorite Gen.G VALORANT personalities including Gloria "ploo" Kim, Sean "sgares" Gares, and Caitlin "supcaitlin" Huang in addition to variety streamers Nathan "Stanz" Stanz, Krysta "Krystalogy" Eason, and Mia "BlissKai" Henderson.

Gen.G will also be working to enrich the student community, sponsoring small netWORK events for women and gender minorities in the collegiate esports space. They will also be hosting "netWORK: Office Hours" in the Gen.G TigerNation Discord, where young gamers will be connected to accomplished women in the gaming and esports business community to receive career guidance and professional development.

Gen.G continues to be a global, inclusive and cross-cultural leader in sports entertainment built on initiatives that champion the empowerment of women, students, and underrepresented communities. Gen.G also manages its Gen.G Foundation scholarship, a $1 million pledge over the next 10 years, that focuses on supporting women, people of color and low income students enrolled in a U.S university or college who are interested in a career in esports, gaming, entrepreneurship, journalism and content creation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geng-celebrates-international-womens-month-raising-money-for-1000-dreams-fund-and-do-good-fund-ukraine-aid-301493808.html

SOURCE Gen. G