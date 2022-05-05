Gen.G Opens Applications for the Third Class of Its $1 Million Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Pledge

Gen.G will partner with Eastern Michigan University, University of Kentucky, Heron Preston, and PUMA to provide resources, knowledge, and connections for the next generation of gaming leaders.

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced the opening of the application process for the third annual Gen.G Foundation scholarship. As a part of Gen.G's $1 million pledge over the next 10 years, the scholarship focuses on women, people of color and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Students can apply HERE .

Gen.G will select 10 students from across the country to receive a $10,000 grant to pursue their education and take part in Gen.G's ongoing developmental programming for 2022. Gen.G is building a global community that champions diversity, inclusion and representation through strategic programming and partnerships. Since its founding in 2020, the Gen.G Scholarship Foundation has remained dedicated to fostering a brighter, more inclusive future of esports through empowering young gamers and a commitment of $100,000 annually for 10 years for the development of the next generation of the gaming industry.

"In this third year of the Gen.G Foundation, we are proud to renew our pledge to promote inclusion and diversity within the esports and gaming industry," said Gina Chung Lee, CMO of Gen.G. "We are excited to see the talented student pool this year; every class has impressed us with their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, and we expect that 2022 will be no different."

In addition to the grant, Gen.G will equip recipients with resources, knowledge and connections that will prepare them for futures in the esports and gaming industry. Scholarship recipients will take part in resume and LinkedIn reviews, mock interviews and networking calls with Gen.G employees and industry veterans.

"This scholarship has allowed me to focus on my studies without financial pressure," said Hyeonyeong Kim, a 2021 Gen.G Foundation scholarship recipient with goals to become a leader in the esports industry by connecting more universities and esports organizations. "It means nothing to only be good at one thing, esports or academics. You should aim to be the best in both and the Gen.G Foundation has helped me improve my abilities in esports and education."

To date, the Gen.G Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 20 students across the United States. The application process will close on June 15, 2022, and winners will be announced in September. For more information on the scholarship and the Gen.G Foundation, please visit https://geng.gg/pages/foundation .

