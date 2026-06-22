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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

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22.06.2026 07:00:51

Gen Z earning more than millennials did at the same age, says thinktank

At age 24, workers born in the late 1990s are paid more than any cohort since those born in the 1950sGen Z’s early careers are more financially rewarding than those of millennials, research suggests.Those typically born between 1997 to 2012 are experiencing a mini-rebound in pay packets, according to the research by the Resolution Foundation, in a seeming contrast to how the previous generation entered the job market. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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