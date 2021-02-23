Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Announces Sports and Personal Fitness Analytics Unit - InsituX AnalytiX

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:BRKK) is pleased to announce that it will form a subsidiary - InsituX AnalytiX - aimed at the personal fitness and sports analytics markets.



Management believes that this new business offers significant accretive potential for shareholders - especially in light of the growth of importance of biometric and data analysis applications in the personal fitness and sports management markets. We believe that the "real estate" offered by our cutting-edge micro body-worn Iris cameras will allow for logical extensions and commercialization potential for professional and competitive sports teams. According to one analysis*, the global sports analytics market is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2025, rising at an approximate market growth of 26.8% CAGR.

Furthermore, IP can be leveraged into the large market for personal fitness devices and solutions and licensed as a biometric and performance analysis bolt-on and tool for existing propositions.

For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

Contact:

michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

brkgen2.com

(440) 597-6150

