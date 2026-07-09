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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 14:33:00
Gene Munster Says SpaceX Is the Only Sovereign AI Company and Should Be a "Core Tech Holding." Time to Buy While It's Below $150?
Two months before the massive $86 billion raise from the Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO, former Apple analyst and co-founder of Deepwater Asset Management Gene Munster said in an investor note that SpaceX was "the only entity in the world building sovereign AI."That phrasing does not imply that Munster thinks SpaceX's AI will rule everything, but rather that the company is building and owning all the artificial intelligence software and hardware it would require in such a way that essentially no other company could bottleneck its progress.Munster is bullish on the company for this reason, and he said recently that SpaceX should be a "core tech holding" for investors. So, should investors follow his opinion and buy SpaceX now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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