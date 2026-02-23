GeneDx Slides To Net Loss In Q4; Reaffirms FY26; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), a healthcare company, on Monday reported net loss in the fourth quarter despite higher revenue compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss came in at $17.67 million from $5.44 million in the previous year.

Loss per share were $0.61 versus $0.18 last year.

Adjusted net income decreased to $4.40 million from $17.45 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 versus $0.59 last year.

Loss from operations came in at $14.24 million compared with profit of $8.81 million from

Revenue increased to $120.99 million from $95.64 million in the previous year.

Further, the company reaffirms full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $540 million to $555 million and adjusted net income to be positive for the year.

In the pre-market trading, GeneDx is 3.58% higher at $85 on the Nasdaq.