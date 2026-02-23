Sema4 a Aktie

WKN DE: A3CVYK / ISIN: US81663L1017

23.02.2026 13:04:53

GeneDx Slides To Net Loss In Q4; Reaffirms FY26; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), a healthcare company, on Monday reported net loss in the fourth quarter despite higher revenue compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss came in at $17.67 million from $5.44 million in the previous year.

Loss per share were $0.61 versus $0.18 last year.

Adjusted net income decreased to $4.40 million from $17.45 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 versus $0.59 last year.

Loss from operations came in at $14.24 million compared with profit of $8.81 million from

Revenue increased to $120.99 million from $95.64 million in the previous year.

Further, the company reaffirms full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $540 million to $555 million and adjusted net income to be positive for the year.

In the pre-market trading, GeneDx is 3.58% higher at $85 on the Nasdaq.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zoll-Chaos: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Montag leicht ins Plus vordringen, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendiert. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.
