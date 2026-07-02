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02.07.2026 08:37:56
Genel, Bidco, Capricorn Agree On Terms Of Recommended Cash Acquisition Of Capricorn
(RTTNews) - Genel Energy (GENL.L) announced the boards of Genel, Genel Energy No.9 or Bidco and Capricorn Energy have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Capricorn by Bidco. Genel Energy No.9 or Bidco is a company indirectly owned by Genel Energy plc. The Acquisition Value implies a value for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Capricorn of approximately $360 million on a fully diluted basis. The Acquisition Value comprises, for each Capricorn share: $3.75 in cash; and a special dividend of $0.99.
The Capricorn Directors intend to recommend unanimously that Capricorn shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting.
At last close, Capricorn Energy shares were trading at 288.00 pence, down 2.37%.
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