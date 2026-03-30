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WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

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30.03.2026 15:49:45

Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)

30-March-2026 / 14:49 GMT/BST

30 March 2026

 

 

Genel Energy plc (the ‘Company’)

 

2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)

 

 

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (‘PSP’) on 30 March 2026 to the PDMRs set out below.

 

PSP awards

PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets.

 

Name

No. of shares subject to PSP Award

Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification

Paul Weir

1,423,532

4,551,401

Luke Clements

656,521

2,042,924

Mike Adams

665,543

2,140,496

 

DBP award

In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2025 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

 

 

Name

No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Share Award

Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification

Paul Weir

242,100

4,551,401

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Paul Weir

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

1,423,532

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

1,423,532

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Paul Weir

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

242,100 shares

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

242,100

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Luke Clements 

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

656,521 shares

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

656,521

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Mike Adams

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Technical Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

665,543 shares

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

665,543

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

-ends-

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements, CFO

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 422576
EQS News ID: 2300522

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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