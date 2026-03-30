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Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)
30-March-2026 / 14:49 GMT/BST
30 March 2026
Genel Energy plc (the ‘Company’)
2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (‘PSP’) on 30 March 2026 to the PDMRs set out below.
PSP awards
PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets.
|
Name
|
No. of shares subject to PSP Award
|
Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification
|
Paul Weir
|
1,423,532
|
4,551,401
|
Luke Clements
|
656,521
|
2,042,924
|
Mike Adams
|
665,543
|
2,140,496
DBP award
In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2025 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.
|
Name
|
No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Share Award
|
Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification
|
Paul Weir
|
242,100
|
4,551,401
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul Weir
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
1,423,532
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
1,423,532
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul Weir
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
242,100 shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
242,100
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Luke Clements
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CFO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
656,521 shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
656,521
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mike Adams
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Technical Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
665,543 shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
665,543
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
-ends-
For further information please contact:
|
Genel Energy
Luke Clements, CFO
|
+44 20 7659 5100
|
|
|
Vigo Consulting
Patrick d’Ancona
|
+44 20 7390 0230
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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