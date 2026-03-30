Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)



30-March-2026 / 14:49 GMT/BST



30 March 2026 Genel Energy plc (the ‘Company’) 2026 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (‘PSP’) on 30 March 2026 to the PDMRs set out below. PSP awards PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Paul Weir 1,423,532 4,551,401 Luke Clements 656,521 2,042,924 Mike Adams 665,543 2,140,496 DBP award In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2025 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Share Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Paul Weir 242,100 4,551,401 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 1,423,532 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 1,423,532 Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 242,100 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 242,100 Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 656,521 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 656,521 Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 665,543 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 665,543 Nil e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy Luke Clements, CFO +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d’Ancona +44 20 7390 0230 Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

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