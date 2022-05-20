20.05.2022 08:00:06

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
20-May-2022
20 May 2022

  

Genel Energy plc

  

Appointment of CFO

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that Luke Clements has been appointed Chief Financial Officer by the Board with immediate effect.

 

Luke, who was previously Interim Chief Financial Officer, has been responsible for a broad range of financial, commercial, and treasury related activities at the Company. Having joined the Company in 2011 to advise on the merger of Vallares Plc and Genel Enerji, he became Group Financial Controller in 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Luke spent seven years at KPMG, where he was head of department and advised multiple FTSE100 and FTSE350 companies across a range of sectors.

 

David McManus, Chair, said:

Luke is the ideal person to continue delivering the financial platform that facilitates our strategy, a strategy he has been integral in building, as we seek to utilise our growing financial strength to add production and further bolster our progressive dividend. Genels low-cost production generates significant cash flow, in turn supporting investment in growth and material shareholder returns, and we look forward to Luke playing a significant role as we continue to aim to create material value for shareholders.

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.


