WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

22.01.2026 08:00:05

Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Chair

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Chair

22-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

22 January 2026

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Appointment of Chair

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Allman-Ward as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board, with effect from 9 February 2026.

 

Patrick is a globally respected energy leader with over 40 years of international upstream experience.  He served as CEO of Dana Gas from 2013 to 2024, where he led transformative change, strengthening governance and capital discipline while delivering sustained operational and shareholder value. Prior to this, he built a distinguished 30-year executive career with Shell across several regions.

 

Currently, Patrick also serves as Chair of Terra Mining and Vice Chair of United Terra Enterprises, both of which are private companies.

On his appointment, Patrick will be appointed as Chair of the Reserves Committee and Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Canan Ediboglu will revert to the position of Senior Independent Director.

Canan Ediboglu, Interim Chair of Genel, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the Company. He brings deep strategic insight, technical experience, sound judgement and a strong commitment to governance, integrity, ESG matters and long-term value creation.  We look forward to benefiting from his wealth of industry experience, insights and skills as the Company seeks to fulfil its strategic objectives and create shareholder value.”

 

Patrick Allman-Ward, Chair Designate of Genel, said:

“I am honoured to join the Board and support the Company as it seeks to deliver on its strategic goals and pursue opportunities that lie ahead whilst upholding the Company’s commitment to be a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix.”

 

No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

 

Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Cripps Leadership Advisors in connection with the appointment.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 415674
EQS News ID: 2264026

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

