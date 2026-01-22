Genel Energy Aktie
Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Chair
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
22 January 2026
Genel Energy plc
Appointment of Chair
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Allman-Ward as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board, with effect from 9 February 2026.
Patrick is a globally respected energy leader with over 40 years of international upstream experience. He served as CEO of Dana Gas from 2013 to 2024, where he led transformative change, strengthening governance and capital discipline while delivering sustained operational and shareholder value. Prior to this, he built a distinguished 30-year executive career with Shell across several regions.
Currently, Patrick also serves as Chair of Terra Mining and Vice Chair of United Terra Enterprises, both of which are private companies.
On his appointment, Patrick will be appointed as Chair of the Reserves Committee and Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Canan Ediboglu will revert to the position of Senior Independent Director.
Canan Ediboglu, Interim Chair of Genel, said:
“We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the Company. He brings deep strategic insight, technical experience, sound judgement and a strong commitment to governance, integrity, ESG matters and long-term value creation. We look forward to benefiting from his wealth of industry experience, insights and skills as the Company seeks to fulfil its strategic objectives and create shareholder value.”
Patrick Allman-Ward, Chair Designate of Genel, said:
“I am honoured to join the Board and support the Company as it seeks to deliver on its strategic goals and pursue opportunities that lie ahead whilst upholding the Company’s commitment to be a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix.”
No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R.
Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Cripps Leadership Advisors in connection with the appointment.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
