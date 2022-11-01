01.11.2022 08:00:08

Genel Energy PLC: Change in Company Secretary

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Change in Company Secretary

Genel Energy plc

  

Change in Company Secretary

 

Genel Energy plc announces that Chandni Karania has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from the 1 November 2022. Chandni has been Deputy Company Secretary since 2017.

 

-ends-

 

 For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 

 

 
