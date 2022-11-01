Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: Change in Company Secretary



01-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1 November 2022 Genel Energy plc Change in Company Secretary Genel Energy plc announces that Chandni Karania has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from the 1 November 2022. Chandni has been Deputy Company Secretary since 2017. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick dAncona +44 20 7830 9700 Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

