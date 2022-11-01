|
Genel Energy PLC: Change in Company Secretary
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
1 November 2022
Genel Energy plc
Change in Company Secretary
Genel Energy plc announces that Chandni Karania has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from the 1 November 2022. Chandni has been Deputy Company Secretary since 2017.
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
