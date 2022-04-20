|
20.04.2022 08:00:19
Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director's responsibilities
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
20 April 2022
Genel Energy plc
Changes to Director's responsibilities
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that with effect from 19 April 2022 Yetik K. Mert has been appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee.
Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|
