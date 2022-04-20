+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 08:00:19

Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director's responsibilities

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
20-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
20 April 2022

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Changes to Director's responsibilities

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that with effect from 19 April 2022 Yetik K. Mert has been appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

 

Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d'Ancona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 
