27.07.2022 13:00:03

Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Directors Responsibilities

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Directors Responsibilities

27-Jul-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 July 2022

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Changes to Directors Responsibilities

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 27 July 2022 David McManus has been appointed Chair of the HSSE Committee.

 

Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

 

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.  

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 177509
EQS News ID: 1407135

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407135&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

