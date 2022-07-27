27 July 2022

Genel Energy plc

Changes to Directors Responsibilities

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 27 July 2022 David McManus has been appointed Chair of the HSSE Committee.

