07.02.2023 16:30:08

Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Directors Responsibilities

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Directors Responsibilities

07-Feb-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7 February 2023

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Changes to Directors Responsibilities

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc (the Company) announces that, with effect from 7 February 2023, David McManus has been appointed Chair of the Reserves Committee.

 

Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 221421
EQS News ID: 1553959

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553959&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genel Energy Plc 1,39 0,00% Genel Energy Plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aussagen von Fed-Chef Powell im Zentrum des Interesses: ATX und DAX beenden Sitzung im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Die Aktienkurse an der Wall Street verlieren und können damit nicht an die Vortagesgewinne anknüpfen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Nachrichten