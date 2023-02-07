7 February 2023

Genel Energy plc

Changes to Directors Responsibilities

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc (the Company) announces that, with effect from 7 February 2023, David McManus has been appointed Chair of the Reserves Committee.

