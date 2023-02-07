|
07.02.2023 16:30:08
Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Directors Responsibilities
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
7 February 2023
Genel Energy plc
Changes to Directors Responsibilities
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 Genel Energy plc (the Company) announces that, with effect from 7 February 2023, David McManus has been appointed Chair of the Reserves Committee.
Full details of the composition of Board Committees can be found on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|221421
|EQS News ID:
|1553959
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
