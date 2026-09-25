Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
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25.09.2026 08:05:04
Genel Energy PLC: Contemplated tap issue of existing bond
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Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
25 September 2026
Genel Energy plc
Contemplated tap issue of existing bond
Genel Energy Plc has engaged Pareto Securities AS as Manager and Bookrunner for a contemplated tap issue of up to USD 65 million in the outstanding senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0013512384) subject to market conditions and acceptable price. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes.
The investor presentation prepared in relation to the tap issue shall be made available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) at https://genelenergy.com/offer/.
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For further information, please contact:
This announcement includes inside information.
Disclaimer:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|IOD
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|444427
|EQS News ID:
|2405266
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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