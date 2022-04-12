12.04.2022 10:00:08

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

12-Apr-2022 / 09:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 April 2022

 

 

Genel Energy plc ('the Company')

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
 

On 11 April 2022 Paul Weir exercised options granted to him under the Company's share schemes and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of his option exercises.

 

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Paul Weir

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 June 2020 under the restricted share plan
  2. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume

(i) Nil

22,858

(ii) £20,699.55

11,060

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

22,858

£20,699.55 (11,060 shares sold to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities)

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

-ends-

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 154957
EQS News ID: 1325777

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

